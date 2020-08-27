Sultan Mosque to close for disinfection after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will be closed on Friday (Aug 28) for "thorough disinfection" after an individual who visited the mosque last week tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the mosque between 2.33pm and 3pm on Aug 18, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"The infected individual did not exhibit any symptoms when he visited the mosque, and was only subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," said MUIS.

Contact tracing by the Ministry of Health is ongoing, and the man's close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

Congregants who were at the mosque during the same period should monitor their health until at least Sep 1, and see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell, said MUIS.

Bookings for Friday's congregational prayer will be automatically voided, and those who had obtained slots for Friday prayers will be eligible to book future slots, subject to availability.

The mosque will reopen on Saturday.

"This incident is a timely reminder on the importance of the safe management measures in place at the mosque, so that we are able to immediately take corrective action and not have to close the mosque for an extended period.

"It also stresses the importance of Safe Entry to facilitate contact tracing in the case of infection," said MUIS.

Mosques in Singapore progressively reopened for private worship from Jun 2, after being closed in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Congregational worship services resumed at mosques on Jun 26, with online booking required and a limit of 50 congregants per session.

Since Aug 7, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has also allowed some religious organisations to hold services for up to 100 worshippers under a pilot programme.

