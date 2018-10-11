LTA waives summons for unattended taxi after verifying that driver was injured

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has waived a summons that was issued on an unattended taxi whose driver was injured.



"At the time of issuing the summons, the LTA enforcement officer did not see the taxi driver on the scene, and therefore carried out his duties to issue the summons on the unattended taxi," it said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 11).



Advertisement

LTA said a member of the public subsequently approached the officer and informed him that the taxi driver was injured.



“LTA has since verified this and has already waived the summons. We wish the taxi driver a speedy recovery."



Facebook user Yang ShiMing uploaded a video of the incident last Sunday, which he said happened at Syed Alwi Road.



An unattended yellow ComfortDelGro taxi can be seen parked by the side of the road next to double yellow lines. Mr Yang can be heard telling the LTA officer that the taxi driver was “lying on the road”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When Channel NewsAsia contacted the Singapore Police Force about the incident, it said police officers were alerted to a case of affray at 1 Jalan Berseh on Sunday at around 5.10am.

Two men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested.



The 57-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police added.

ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said the company is assisting the police in their investigations.

"We strongly condemn any form of violence or aggression towards our cabbies. In this instance, our cabby was seriously injured and we are already in contact with his family. Our priority is his welfare and we will assist him and his family the best we can," she added.

In his post, Mr Yang said that two men were arguing and pushing a trolley when the trolley hit the taxi. The taxi driver then alighted from his vehicle to confront the two men. When the pair walked away, the driver gave chase and was allegedly beaten up.

In a subsequent post on Monday, Mr Yang said the driver's family members provided an update on the man's condition.

He said the driver suffered from a fractured skull and a blood clot in the brain, but is said to be in stable condition.

