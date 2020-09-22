Sun halo spotted at several locations in Singapore
SINGAPORE: A sun halo was seen from several locations in Singapore at around noon on Tuesday (Sep 22).
A CNA reader who identified herself as Lynne said she was having lunch in the City Hall area when she saw the halo.
"I couldn't stop staring at it. It was just too beautiful. Photos don’t do justice to it," she said.
CNA reader Chew Kok Kiong said he saw the halo from the window of an apartment in Jalan Hang Jebat at Queenstown.
"The shape was perfect with unblocked view and the cloud also shaded the sun partially," he said.
CNA reader Mark Rodel dela Rosa said he had just finished lunch in Tampines West at about noon when he saw other people looking up at the sky.
"At first I thought there's some aircraft passing by. But when I checked it myself I saw an almost perfect rainbow surrounding the sun," he said.
The phenomenon lasted for about 20 minutes, he said, adding that he was "pretty amazed" as it was the first time he had seen a sun halo in Singapore.
CNA reader Jett Galang captured photographs of the halo from a condominium in Tanah Merah.
Another CNA reader Zahra Aly also saw the halo from Meyer Road near East Coast Park.
Sun halos occur when sunlight is refracted and reflected by tiny ice crystals in Earth's atmosphere when high and thin cirrus clouds are in the sky, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).
