Sun halo spotted at several locations in Singapore

A halo seen at 12.13pm on Sep 22, 2020 from The Glades in Tanah Merah. (Photo: Jett Galang)
By Davina Tham
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: A sun halo was seen from several locations in Singapore at around noon on Tuesday (Sep 22).

A CNA reader who identified herself as Lynne said she was having lunch in the City Hall area when she saw the halo.

"I couldn't stop staring at it. It was just too beautiful. Photos don’t do justice to it," she said.

A halo seen at 12.16pm on Sep 22, 2020 in the City Hall area. (Photo: Lynne)

CNA reader Chew Kok Kiong said he saw the halo from the window of an apartment in Jalan Hang Jebat at Queenstown.

"The shape was perfect with unblocked view and the cloud also shaded the sun partially," he said.

A sun halo seen at about 11.45am on Sep 22, 2020 at Jalan Hang Jebat. (Photo: Chew Kok Kiong)

CNA reader Jett Galang captured photographs of the halo from a condominium in Tanah Merah.

Another CNA reader Zahra Aly also saw the halo from Meyer Road near East Coast Park.

A sun halo seen at 12.19pm on Sep 22, 2020 at Meyer Road. (Photo: Zahra Aly)

The sun halo seen from Bedok South (Photo: Kane Cunico)

Sun halos occur when sunlight is refracted and reflected by tiny ice crystals in Earth's atmosphere when high and thin cirrus clouds are in the sky, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

A sun halo seen at around 12pm on Sep 22, 2020 above a HDB block in Tampines. (Photo: Mark Rodel dela Rosa)

