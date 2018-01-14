Sunday morning's temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius is lowest since 2016: NEA

SINGAPORE: Parts of Singapore on Sunday (Jan 14) morning hit 21.2 degrees Celsius - the lowest recorded temperature in the country since 2016.



The temperature was recorded in Admiralty and Jurong West at around 5am, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.



The lowest temperatures recorded at other locations this morning ranged from 21.3 to 22.2 degrees Celsius, the agency added.



Cool weather continues in Singapore on Sunday (Jan 14). (Graphic: Meteorological Service Singapore)

Last Thursday, the mercury hit a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius at Jurong West, and temperatures fell to 21.9 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio and Admiralty at 10.30pm.

NEA said that for the next few days, the lowest temperature is expected to range between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, and a dip to below 22 degrees Celsius is "not likely".



According to NEA, the rainy weather in Singapore over the past few days was from "a monsoon surge".

"The rainy weather has eased this morning with the gradual weakening of the monsoon surge in the South China Sea," NEA said. "The rest of today is forecast to be cloudy."



The highest daily total rainfall was 47mm at Loyang on Saturday (Jan 13). NEA said the rainfall experienced recently "is not considered high for a monsoon surge event". It pointed out that the highest daily total rainfall from a January monsoon surge over the last five years was 134.8mm at Changi in 2013.

It has been cool and wet over the past few days, with the heavy downpour causing flash floods in parts of eastern Singapore last Monday. In the Kim Chuan Road area, about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January fell in just four hours.

