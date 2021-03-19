Peanut powder recalled due to excessive levels of aflatoxins: SFA

SINGAPORE: All batches of Sunflower Brand Peanut Powder have been recalled in Singapore after excessive levels of aflatoxins were found in the product.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 19) directed manufacturer Yiak Say Hang Food Industries to issue the recall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The product was made from a batch of peanut powder sourced from Li Kwong Agencies, which SFA is investigating following another recall earlier this week involving its products.

Investigations are ongoing for other peanut products manufactured by Li Kwong Agencies, said SFA.

"Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible," the agency said.

"Aflatoxins can occur in foods such as groundnuts, as a result of fungal contamination before and after harvest."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have purchased Sunflower Brand Peanut Powder are advised not to consume it, says SFA.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.