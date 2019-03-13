22-year-old man charged with Sungei Kadut murder

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was on Wednesday (Mar 13) charged with murdering another man at Sungei Kadut Loop, off Kranji.



Yee Jing Man, a Malaysian, committed the crime against 29-year-old Lin Xinjie on Monday at about 1pm, according to court documents.



He was arrested that same day after police found Lin lying motionless on the second floor of the International Furniture Centre building.

Another man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said police.





Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims and the suspect knew each other, the police added.



If convicted of murder, Yee may be given the death penalty.

