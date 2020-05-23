Fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut warehouse, 2 workers sustain 'minor' injuries

SINGAPORE: About 100 firefighters were deployed after a fire broke out at a warehouse at Sungei Kadut Way on Saturday (May 23), leaving two workers with "minor injuries".



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 7pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging from within the two-storey warehouse. SCDF quickly deployed its resources to surround and contain the fire," it said in a Facebook post.

According to SCDF, the fire involved vehicles, including scrap vehicles, within the warehouse.





Two of the warehouse workers who had sustained "minor injuries" were attended to by SCDF paramedics. They refused to be taken to the hospital, the authority said.



Images and videos sent to CNA showed plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky on Saturday evening.



Architect Mark Bagunas, 38, who stays near the scene, reported seeing thick smoke coming from the general vicinity of the fire at about 7pm.

Mr Bagunas said he heard what seemed to be multiple explosions, adding that smoke could still be seen about an hour later.

A fire at Sungei Kadut Way on May 23, 2020.(Photo: Xie You Wen)

A total of 19 emergency vehicles were deployed in the operations.



Authorities were seen along Sungei Kadut Way when CNA got to the scene at about 8.20pm.

The fire was still raging at the time, with SCDF personnel attempting to put it out. Both entrances to the warehouse were sealed off.

"At the height of operations, seven water and foam jets as well as an unmanned firefighting machine were used to mitigate the fire," said SCDF.







The fire was extinguished at 9.15pm.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.



A fire at Sungei Kadut Way on May 23, 2020. (Photo: Alan Charles Yap)

(Photo: Mark Bagunas)

