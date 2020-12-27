Police investigating after migrant worker found dead at Sungei Tengah Lodge

SINGAPORE: A migrant worker was found dead at Sungei Tengah Lodge on Saturday (Dec 26), prompting police to launch an investigation into the case of unnatural death.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road at about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A 29-year-old man was found motionless inside a unit at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

"Police investigations are ongoing," said SPF.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to CNA's queries it was aware of the death of the Bangladeshi worker.

"MOM expresses our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family. We have informed his family members and employer. We are also working with the worker’s employer and the Migrant Workers’ Centre to provide assistance to his family," said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM advised all workers not to put themselves in harm’s way if they encounter problems. They can call the Migrant Workers’ 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692 or reach out to MOM using its online feedback form if they need help.

Sungei Tengah Lodge is Singapore's largest foreign worker dormitory with more than 16,000 residents.

A COVID-19 cluster at the dormitory was closed in October after no new cases were linked to it for 28 days, following an outbreak that grew to more than 200 confirmed cases.

