Road blocks, security checks near Suntec during ASEAN Summit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be conducting road blocks and security checks in the area around Suntec during the 33rd ASEAN Summit.

This was announced in a joint news release on Tuesday (Nov 6) by the SPF, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Summit, which has been declared as an Enhanced Security Special Event, will be held from Nov 13 to Nov 15 at Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The area around Suntec has been designated as an Enhanced Security Special Event Area.



As part of the security measures in place, the news release provided details of prohibited items in the vicinity, a temporary restricted area and road closures and traffic arrangements during the period.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are among a range of items prohibited within the special event area.



"Offenders may be arrested and, upon conviction, will be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both. The UAV will also be seized," the joint release said.



Some of the other items prohibited include:

Any noxious or offensive substance. A marine flare and signal, landing flare, highway fuse, smoke generator, distress signal or other pyrotechnic device intended for signalling, warning, rescue or similar purposes. Any petroleum or flammable material within the meaning of the Fire Safety (Petroleum and Flammable Materials) Regulations. An explosive within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act. Any arms within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act.

ROAD BLOCKS

To facilitate security arrangements for the event, the following roads and lanes will be closed to traffic from Nov 11 to Nov 16:







CAAS will also establish a temporary Restricted Area over central areas in Singapore from Nov 12 (0000hrs) to Nov 16 (2359hrs), under the Air Navigation Order (ANO), the release said.



The central areas include: Fullerton Road, Connaught Drive, St Andrew's Road, Stamford Road, Victoria Street, Bras Basah Road, Bencoolen Street, Rochor River, Syed Alwi Road, Beach Road, Java Road, Nicoll Highway and Shoreline of the Marina Promenade.



"During the stated dates and timings, the flying of UAVs and conduct of other aerial activities (such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons) are prohibited within and into the temporary Restricted Area, unless authorised by the CAAS. Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities within and into the temporary Restricted Area is an offence under the ANO," the release added.

