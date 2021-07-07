Supermarkets within buildings to reintroduce TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateways

SINGAPORE: TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateway check-in requirements will be reintroduced at supermarkets located within TraceTogether-only SafeEntry buildings with the same operating hours, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jul 7).

This will take effect from Jul 21.

“We have observed that there is a high volume of patrons in supermarkets, which increases the risk of transmission,” said MOH.

The ministry added that this would facilitate “more targeted contact tracing” for people who have overlapping visits with infected people in indoor buildings.

Supermarkets that are already implementing TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateway check-in facilities will continue to do so.

“We encourage all members of public to comply with SE (SafeEntry check-in requirements and carry their TT (TraceTogether) token or keep their TT App active to facilitate contact tracing, and help protect themselves and their loved ones,” the ministry said.

MOH had previously said that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry would not be required for large retail stores and supermarkets located inside a mall. The ministry said then that interactions at such venues were generally more transient, in addition to the fact that all visitors would have already checked in at the mall entrances.

