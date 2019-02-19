Biggest supermoon of 2019 lights up Singapore sky

SINGAPORE: Moongazers in Singapore can expect a visual spectacle on Tuesday night (Feb 19) as a supermoon lights up the skies.

A supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest approach to the earth, causing it to appear larger than the usual full moons that year, according to the Science Centre Singapore.



Said the organisation in a Facebook post: "Best viewed at around 7.30pm, make sure to get a clear view of the skies and cross your fingers for good weather to witness this year’s supermoon!"

It suggested looking to the eastern horizon on Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

The moon shines over Karak in Malaysia's Pahang state on February 18, 2019 a day before full moon. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Tuesday's supermoon is said to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

It coincides with Chap Goh Mei, which marks the end of the 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations.



The supermoon shining bright in Jurong on Feb 19, 2019. (Photo: Norliana Fairyliasha Love Raymund)

Housewife Norliana Fairyliasha Love Raymund caught a glimpse of the supermoon on Tuesday at around 8.45pm in Jurong.

"It is so beautiful, it's so, so bright," the 35-year-old told Channel NewsAsia.

"It's not (the) first time (seeing a supermoon) but definitely this time, supermoon is so beautiful," she added.

The next supermoon of 2019 will be on Mar 21, the last of three for this year.

