Biggest supermoon of 2019 lights up Singapore sky

Supermoon monday 2
The supermoon, as seen in Singapore on Monday (Feb 18). (Photo: A Kannan)
SINGAPORE: Moongazers in Singapore can expect a visual spectacle on Tuesday night (Feb 19) as a supermoon lights up the skies. 

A supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest approach to the earth, causing it to appear larger than the usual full moons that year, according to the Science Centre Singapore.

Supermoon Jurong West
The supermoon as seen from Jurong West in Singapore on Feb 19, 2019. (Photo: Nikita Mathur)

The organisation wrote in a Facebook post: "Best viewed at around 7.30pm, make sure to get a clear view of the skies and cross your fingers for good weather to witness this year’s supermoon!"

It suggested looking to the eastern horizon on Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

Supermoon over Malaysia
The moon shines over Karak in Malaysia's Pahang state on February 18, 2019 a day before full moon. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Supermoon Chinatown 2
The supermoon is seen over Chinatown in Singapore on Feb 19, 2019. (Photo: Joyce)

Tuesday's supermoon is said to be the biggest and brightest of the year. 

It coincides with Chap Goh Mei, which marks the end of the 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations.

Supermoon seen at Jurong
The supermoon shining bright in Jurong on Feb 19, 2019. (Photo: Norliana Fairyliasha Love Raymund)

Housewife Norliana Fairyliasha Love Raymund caught a glimpse of the supermoon on Tuesday at around 8.45pm in Jurong.

"It is so beautiful, it's so, so bright," the 35-year-old told Channel NewsAsia.

"It's not (the) first time (seeing a supermoon) but definitely this time, supermoon is so beautiful," she added.

Supermoon seen from Clementi
The supermoon was also seen from Clementi. (Photo: Irana Pantow)

The supermoon was also seen from Clementi, with engineer Irana Pantow snapping a picture at around 9pm from the garden area of her HDB block.

"I was watching other families playing around in the garden while I was busy taking the picture," the 30-year-old told Channel NewsAsia.

Supermoon as seen from Mediacorp
The supermoon as seen from one-north. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)
Supermoon Chinatown
The supermoon is seen over Chinatown in Singapore on Feb 19, 2019. (Photo: Joyce)

The next supermoon of 2019 will be on Mar 21, the last of three for this year. 

