New High Court judge and judicial commissioner of Supreme Court appointed

SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioner Dedar Singh Gill has been appointed a High Court judge, while WongPartnership partner Andre Francis Maniam will be a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court, announced the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Apr 6).

Both appointments were made by President Halimah Yacob on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Judge Gill's appointment will take effect on Aug 1.

The 61-year-old has been a judicial commissioner since August 2018. Previously, he was the managing director of the Intellectual Property Department at law firm Drew & Napier.

He had been appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and has worked on the implementation of a review of the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore.

"In addition to hearing IP cases, JC Gill has also been exposed to cases pertaining to contract, tort and negligence," said the PMO.

Mr Maniam, 54, will begin his term as judicial commissioner on May 4 for a period of two years.

He heads WongPartnership's Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group.

A law graduate from the National University of Singapore, Mr Maniam has 30 years of experience in the legal profession, with the last 10 years as a senior counsel working in litigation, arbitration and mediation.

His practice areas include administrative and constitutional law, arbitration, bankruptcy and insolvency, building and construction, commercial and corporate disputes, cross-border trade, as well as regulatory and financial crime matters.



Mr Maniam sits on the panels of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Asian International Arbitration Centre and Russian Arbitration Centre at the Russian Institute of Modern Arbitration. He is also a specialist mediator at the Singapore International Mediation Centre.



With the two new appointments, the Supreme Court will have 25 judges - including the chief justice and four judges of appeal - four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 18 international judges.