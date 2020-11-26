New High Court judge, Supreme Court judicial commissioner and deputy Attorney-General appointed

SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioner Chionh Sze Chyi Mavis has been appointed a High Court judge, while Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck will be a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court, and Mr Tai Wei Shyong will be Deputy Attorney-General.



All three appointments were made by President Halimah Yaacob on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Thursday (Nov 26).

Judge Chionh's appointment will take effect from Mar 12, 2021, and Mr Kwek will begin his term of 18 months starting from Jan 4 next year.

A graduate from the University of Oxford, Judge Chionh has nearly 30 years of experience in the legal profession. She has been a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court since Mar 12, 2018. Prior to that, Judge Chionh was the second Solicitor-General in the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

"She had accumulated considerable and varied legal experience in both criminal and civil matters during her postings to the Supreme Court, State Courts and AGC," said the PMO.



Mr Kwek Mean Luck began his legal career in the Supreme Court in 1998, first serving as a Justices' Law Clerk.

The law graduate from Cambridge University was called to the Bar in 2002.



He also held appointments in the Administrative Service, including Deputy Secretary (Industry) in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Deputy Secretary (Development) in the Public Service Division of the PMO and as Dean and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Service College.

Mr Kwek was appointed Second Solicitor-General in the AGC in 2015 and was the Solicitor-General in the AGC since 2017. He was appointed as Senior Counsel in 2017.



"During his tenure, Mr Kwek represented the Government and prosecuted a number of significant cases before the Singapore Courts," said Attorney-General Lucien Wong.

"He also led key transformations in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, improving the capabilities of AGC officers, as well as the efficiency and quality of our work," added Mr Wong.



Mr Kwek also served on the boards of several government agencies such as Sentosa Development Corporation, the Economic Development Board and Civil Service College.



With the two new appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 26 judges - including the chief justice and four judges of appeal - four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 17 international judges.



DEPUTY ATTORNEY-GENERAL APPOINTED



Mr Tai's term as Deputy Attorney-General will take effect from Jan 1, 2021 for a period of three years.

He will join the team of Deputy Attorneys-General which includes Mr Lionel Yee and Mr Hri Kumar Nair.

Mr Tai has more than 20 years experience in the public service and held a number of other appointments, including Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Director of the Internal Security Department.

