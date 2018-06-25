Supreme Court warns of phone impersonation scam after feedback from public

SINGAPORE: The Supreme Court on Monday (Jun 25) issued an advisory warning the public to be aware of suspicious calls from people claiming to be court officers summoning them to attend court .

In the advisory, the Supreme Court said that it was alerted by some members of the public about the suspicious calls. Those who had received the calls were requested to provide their names and identification number to the callers.

The Supreme Court said that its officers would not make such calls.

"Requests to attend court are done via post or email," it said.

The Supreme Court has been alerted that some members of public had received suspicious calls from persons claiming to be Court Officers summoning them to attend Court. Please see advisory here for more details and what to do. https://t.co/Bs1vBIczV9 — Supreme Court Singapore (@SupremeCourtSG) June 25, 2018

Those who receive such calls should ignore the call, refrain from providing any personal information such as identification number, passport, bank account or credit card details, and do not transfer any money to the caller, the Supreme Court added.

"We take such incidents seriously as they undermine public trust in the courts," it said, adding that those who have information related to such incidents should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.