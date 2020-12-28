Chaly Mah appointed chairman of Surbana Jurong Group following Liew Mun Leong’s retirement

SINGAPORE: Surbana Jurong Group will have a new chairman from Jan 1, with the appointment of Mr Chaly Mah, the infrastructure consultancy firm said on Monday (Dec 28).

This comes after founding chairman Mr Liew Mun Leong announced his retirement in September after a decision by the High Court to acquit his former maid Parti Liyani of charges of stealing from his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Mah, who is also chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board, the Singapore Accountancy Commission and NetLink NBN, said he is “deeply honoured and humbled” to be entrusted with the new appointment.

“I would like to thank Mun Leong who, with the SJ leadership team, was the driving force behind Surbana Jurong’s growth strategy,” said the 64-year-old.

“I look forward to working with the board and management to leverage on this strong platform to advance the Group into a leading global player.”

Mr Mah is also a member of the Board of Trustees of SG Eco Fund, National University of Singapore (NUS) and chairman of the NUS Business School Accounting advisory board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also serves on the boards of the Singapore Economic Development Board, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Flipkart and CapitaLand.

Mr Mah was previously chairman of the Singapore Land Authority between 2010 and 2014, and chairman of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce between 2015 and 2017.

He is the Singapore non-resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea and was awarded the Public Service Medal for his contributions to public service in 2014.

Surbana Jurong board member Tan Gee Paw said Mr Mah’s experience and vision will be “critical to continuing the journey that Surbana Jurong started under Liew Mun Leong’s leadership”.

Advertisement

“Chaly’s leadership credentials and his desire to see Surbana Jurong continue its growth journey, delivering sustainable social and economic impact for our clients, appeal to us all,” added Mr Tan.

Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine said he looks forward to working with Mr Mah to take the firm to “its next phase of growth”.

“Chaly’s deep experience and insights will benefit us greatly as we continue to grow our portfolio of specialty consulting skills and expand our capabilities for the built environment, anchored on sustainability and technology for the future,” Mr Wong added.