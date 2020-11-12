Surbana Jurong steps up sustainability focus; environmental design consultancy firm joins group

SINGAPORE: Surbana Jurong Group is increasing its focus on sustainability, tapping on an award-winning environmental design consultancy firm to deepen its expertise in this field and develop climate change solutions for a sustainable future.



The group, which specialises in infrastructure and urban development, is adding Atelier Ten - a company with a focus in sustainable and innovative design solutions - into its fold, it said in a news release on Thursday (Nov 12).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atelier Ten will “deepen Surbana Jurong Group’s expertise in sustainable solutions, dedicated to helping clients who want to create a sustainable future”, it added.



The announcement “demonstrates Surbana Jurong’s commitment to help clients design high-performance, sustainable buildings and smart infrastructures that conserve energy and resources”, said Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine.

The London-headquartered firm has 300 employees across 11 offices worldwide, including in the US, UK, Australia and Singapore. It has previously worked with Surbana Jurong on Jewel Changi Airport and the ecologically sustainable Mandai rejuvenation project.

Other projects undertaken by Atelier Ten include Gardens by the Bay, the Royal National Theatre in London, Comcast Centre in Philadelphia and Google’s London headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appointed by the Public Utilities Board, Atelier Ten also teamed up with the National University of Singapore to carry out environmental and microclimate studies to help determine the feasibility of harvesting solar energy through floating solar systems.

“Atelier Ten will join the Surbana Jurong group as a distinct member company, the Group’s ninth member company,” Surbana Jurong said.

“The Group is committed to preserving and enhancing the goodwill, attributes and culture that have made Atelier Ten successful. Atelier Ten will retain its identity and brand values and continue to leverage its leadership team and its people to expand globally.”

The group added that the collaboration will “provide better access to and knowledge sharing across markets, strengthening Surbana Jurong’s presence in the US and European markets and Atelier Ten’s involvement in Asia”.

Advertisement

“The integration will present more multidisciplinary, collaborative projects that provide employees with exposure to new work and opportunities to learn, develop and grow,” it said.

Atelier Ten’s principal Patrick Bellew said the company sees the union as a “fantastic opportunity to build upon the successful growth we have enjoyed in the past 30 years”.

“Working with Surbana Jurong and other members of the group we can extend our influence and mission to be a global force for good in the drive towards a more sustainable world,” he added.

Surbana Jurong group will continue to invest in its capabilities and long-term success, Mr Wong said.

“This transformative expansion will ensure we play an integral role in creating sustainable built environments, further increase the Group’s relevance and enable us to forge a better future for the world.”