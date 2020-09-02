Surbana Jurong's international CEO Teo Eng Cheong resigns, will pursue 'other interests'

SINGAPORE: Surbana Jurong's chief executive officer (international) Teo Eng Cheong has resigned, the Temasek-owned company said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

“Eng Cheong has decided to leave Surbana Jurong to pursue other interests," said Surbana Jurong Group CEO Wong Heang Fine in a statement.



His last day at the company will be Sep 30.



In his statement, Mr Wong said that Mr Teo had been instrumental in driving the firm's business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore since joining the company in January 2016.

"He was involved in setting up several of our joint ventures and oversaw our collaboration with China’s Silk Road Fund as a partner to SJ Capital," Mr Wong said.



“As Eng Cheong embarks on a new adventure, I would like to thank him for his lasting contributions to Surbana Jurong and wish him the very best.”

In an internal memo seen by CNA, Surbana Jurong made no mention of who would succeed Mr Teo.



Mr Teo is a former civil servant and the husband of Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.

They made headlines in May when allegations of profiteering and corruption were made against them in relation to COVID-19 community care facilities developed by Surbana Jurong, including at the Singapore Expo.

Refuting the statements as "untrue, scurrilous and completely baseless", Mrs Teo said she had directed her lawyers to issue formal letters of demand over the accusations, requiring them to be withdrawn.

"On these projects, Surbana Jurong dealt directly with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Development," said the minister. "Neither my spouse nor I have any involvement with the commissioning of these projects or the monetary transactions."