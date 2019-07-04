Suspect arrested after man's fingertip cut off in assault: Police

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jul 2) after he allegedly cut off the tip of another man’s right middle finger, police said in a news release.

Police were alerted to the case of assault against a 53-year-old man along Bukit Batok Street 31 at about 9.50pm last Sunday.

The victim was conscious when taken to hospital, police added.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday following investigations by the Jurong Police Division. He will be charged in court on Thursday for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

Police said they had no more information to add when CNA asked about the "dangerous weapon" that was used.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for life or for up to 15 years with fine or caning.

