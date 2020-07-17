Man arrested for suspected renovation scams amounting to S$130,000

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jul 16) for his suspected involvement in a series of renovation scams.

The police said they received multiple reports between December 2019 and July 2020 from victims who were allegedly cheated by the man.

The man had approached their homes to promote his renovation service and became uncontactable after payments were made, said the police.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is suspected to be involved in more than 20 cases islandwide, and the amount cheated is estimated to be more than S$130,000.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, he will be jailed up to 10 years and fined.