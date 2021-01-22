Suspect arrested for attacking stranger with pocket knife along West Coast Drive

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a stranger with a pocket knife along West Coast Drive on Jan 17, the police said on Friday (Jan 22).



The police were alerted to the incident at about 10pm that night. The victim suffered a minor injury on his back and was taken to National University Hospital.



The pair allegedly had a “dispute” before the attack, the police said.

The man was arrested on Thursday - four days after the incident - after his identity was established with the help of police camera footage.



The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. If he is convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.