Suspected snatch thief arrested in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a case of snatch theft in Geylang, police said on Wednesday (Nov 21).

On Monday at about 7pm, the victim reported that an unknown man had snatched his money while he was using an ATM located at 250 Sims Avenue. The amount stolen was S$50.



The man was arrested at Lorong 20 Geylang the next day. Images from police cameras aided the investigation, police said.



If found guilty for snatch theft, he can be jailed from one to seven years and caned.