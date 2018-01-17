Suspected counterfeit goods seized at checkpoints, three arrested

SINGAPORE: Three people have been arrested at land checkpoints on suspicion of attempting to import items believed to be counterfeit in two separate cases, the Singapore Police Force and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint release on Wednesday (Jan 17).



The suspects, a Malaysian and two Singaporeans, were arrested on Jan 3.



The Malaysian, a 33-year-old man, was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after he declared to officers that he had to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) for his earphones, speakers and headsets of assorted brands.



However, a Singapore Customs officer noticed that the declared amount for the items - ranging from RM3 to RM18 (S$1 to S$6) - were too low for the items.



Suspecting that the man could be importing counterfeit items for commercial purposes, the officer referred the case to the police.

The man was arrested for offences under the Trade Marks Act. Police seized more than 70 pieces of items, all suspected to be counterfeit, in a follow-up operation. The items were estimated to be worth $800.

Suspected counterfeit goods seized at Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: ICA)

In another case involving two Singaporeans, an officer at Woodlands Checkpoint found several bags in the boot of the Malaysian-registered car they were traveling in.

The bags contained several branded items wrapped in transparent plastic, which were suspected to be counterfeit goods.



Police arrested the 62-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman under the Trade Marks Act.

A subsequent raid at their home uncovered more than 110 pieces of suspected counterfeit goods, estimated to be worth S$1,800.



Police said investigations for both cases are ongoing.



If convicted, the suspects may be fined up to S$100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

