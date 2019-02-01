117 suspected drug offenders, including pregnant mum, arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: More than 100 suspected drug offenders, including a pregnant mother, were arrested during an island-wide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed on Friday (Feb 1).

The operation from Jan 21 to Feb 1 was supported by the Singapore Police Force and officers raided areas including Bedok, Buangkok, Bukit Batok, Commonwealth, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Serangoon, Tampines and Yishun.



Some 280g of Ice, 13g of heroin, 27g of cannabis, 2,234 Erimin-5 tablets, 41 Ecstasy tablets, 24g of new psychoactive substances and a small amount of ketamine were seized during the operation, CNB said, with 117 people arrested.

In one case, two suspected drug abusers were arrested in the vicinity of Balestier Road on Jan 28.



Preliminary investigations found that the couple, a 31-year-old Singaporean mum and a 36-year-old Singaporean man, moved hotels frequently with their 10-month-old child to avoid arrest.

During the raid, the toddler was found to be running a high fever.

One of the 117 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB’s island-wide operation from Jan 21 to Feb 1. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

“CNB officers immediately rushed the toddler to hospital for medical examination and treatment,” the bureau said.



A small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered from within the room rented by the couple.



The woman, who was three months pregnant, was found to have continued to use Ice during her pregnancy.



“The Ministry of Social and Family Development’s Child Protective Service has arranged for alternative care for the 10-month old toddler, and will work with the family on the long-term safety and welfare of the child,” CNB said.



Another case during the 11-day operation involved the arrest of a 31-year-old Singaporean man shortly after midnight on Jan 23. The suspected drug trafficker was arrested in the vicinity of Toa Payoh Lorong 1.



“From within the residential unit, officers recovered a total of about 84g of Ice, numerous empty plastic sachets, a digital weighing scale and drug-taking apparatuses,” the statement added.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing.

