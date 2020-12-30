75 suspected gang members arrested as police step up enforcement

SINGAPORE: Seventy-five men were arrested on suspicion of being members of unlawful societies, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as it wrapped up a week-long operation that ended on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The men, aged 16 to 54, were arrested at various locations islandwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Proactive checks were conducted at various congregation hotspots, including F&B outlets and shopping malls, to suppress secret society activities," said the police.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The enforcement operations involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Tanglin Police Division, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division.



Police recently conducted "proactive checks" at various congregation hotspots. (Photo: SPF)

In a media release on Wednesday, the police said they have stepped up enforcement operations to deter gang activities that threaten public safety.

During another operation announced earlier this week, 24 men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.



If found guilty of being a gang member, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up for up to three years or both.

Advertisement

Police arrested 75 suspected gang members in a week-long operation. (Photo: SPF)

"The police will continue to monitor the situation and conduct enforcement operations islandwide to take action against gang activities that threaten public safety," said SPF.



"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take strong action, in accordance with the law, against those who choose to be associated with gangs."

This includes invoking the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act that provides for detention without trial.

Members of the public should steer clear of secret society activities and report those involved in such unlawful activities to the police immediately, said SPF.

