Suspected loanshark arrested for setting fire to victim's door

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the door of a flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 in a loanshark harassment case.

The Singapore Police Force said they received a report on Thursday (May 10) that the door of the unit had been splashed with petrol and set on fire.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found the suspect at a Housing and Development Board block nearby and arrested him. A lighter and a tin with some petrol found in the man’s possession were seized, the police said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday, according to the police.

First-time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, as well as a mandatory jail term of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.