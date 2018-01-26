Suspected serial molester in Telok Blangah arrested

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Jan 26) on suspicion of molesting a woman, the police said in a news release.

The victim, 27, had lodged a police report on Wednesday. She claimed that she was molested in a lift at Blk 26 Telok Blangah Crescent.

The police said that the suspect is believed to be involved in several similar cases reported in the vicinity of Telok Blangah.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday for outrage of modesty. If convicted, he may be jailed between three and seven years, and caned.