11 suspects arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eleven men were arrested on Tuesday (Feb 19) by the Police Coast Guard for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil (MGO).

On Tuesday, six crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider were arrested during a joint operation by the Police Coast Guard and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), said the police in a news release.



Another five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat were also arrested during the operation for illegal transaction of marine gas oil at the waters off Jurong Island.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the crew members of the marine service provider’s craft are believed to have misappropriated two metric tonnes of MGO and sold it to the crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat," said the police, adding that the tugboat was seized for investigations.

The 11 men, aged between 22 and 44 years old, will be charged in court on Thursday.

The six crew members of the craft will be charged with criminal breach of trust as servant, while the five crew members of the tugboat will be charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property.



