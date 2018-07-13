SUSS scheme rewards part-time students free modules if they marry or have children

SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) is offering its part-time adult students free modules if they get married or have children during their study.

The Marriage and Baby Bonus Scheme, the university said in a press release on Friday (Jul 13), is in support of "Singapore's continued focus in encouraging marriage and parenthood".

To be eligible, the student must also be a Singaporean or Singaporean Permanent Resident and has registered his or her marriage, or the child's birth or adoption, on or after Jul 23.



If a candidate qualifies either through marriage or by having children, he or she will be able to redeem two bonus modules of five credit units each, or one 10-credit module.

The scheme is open to all SUSS students enrolled in its part-time conferred programmes, including undergraduate, law and post graduate programmes.



Students on SUSS or company sponsorships are not able to qualify for the scheme.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Ministry of Education for its comments.

