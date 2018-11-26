SUSS voids exam after finding out lecturer leaked questions during revision

SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) voided an examination held last week after finding out that a lecturer had leaked questions and solutions during revision classes.

A total of 590 part-time and full-time students at the school were affected.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, an SUSS spokesperson said on Monday (Nov 26) that the school found out - after the FIN303 Financial Management exam was held - that questions and solutions had been made known to several students prior to the sitting on Nov 20.

The university said it would void the exam "as the integrity of the examination assessment (had) been compromised and to ensure a level playing field for all students who sat for the examination".

Students will now have to choose between accepting their Overall Continuous Assessment Score (OCAS) for their final grade or sit for a supplementary examination paper scheduled for Dec 4.

The OCAS comprises marks from pre-course quizzes, class participation and assignments.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that an associate faculty was involved in the premature release of the questions and solutions during two extra revision classes," an SUSS spokesperson said.

"We will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against the lecturer, including termination of service, once investigations are completed."