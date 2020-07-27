In pictures: Singapore swears in Cabinet and political office holders

SINGAPORE: In usual times, they would stand shoulder-to-shoulder at the Istana staircase, but on Monday evening (Jul 27), members of Singapore's new Cabinet stood at arm's length from each other on the front entrance steps to pose for a family photo.

This was part of the safe-distancing measures at the swearing-in ceremony, which saw 33 political office holders split into two groups as they took their oaths of allegiance to serve Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proceedings at the Istana, including speeches by President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, were broadcast to Parliament House via video link.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receiving the instrument of appointment after he was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Ministers S Iswaran, Ng Eng Hen, Josephine Teo, Indranee Rajah and Maliki Osman taking their oaths of allegiance at the swearing-in ceremony on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean taking the oath of allegiance as he was sworn in at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

(From left) Ministers K Shanmugam, Chan Chun Sing, Vivian Balakrishnan and Gan Kim Yong take the oath at the swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

President Halimah Yacob's address, along with other proceedings at the Istana were broadcast to Parliament House, where half of the political office holders were sworn in on Jul 27, 2020 (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat after he signed the affirmation of allegiance at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. He is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing holding the instrument of appointment after being sworn in at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Ministers in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah and Maliki Osman being sworn in at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Advertisement

Advertisement

​​​​​​​

Ministers of State Sun Xueling, Gan Siow Huang and Tan Kiat How being sworn in at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020 (Photo: Jeremy Long)

New Minister of State for Home Affairs and for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan after receiving the instrument of allegiance at the swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

New Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reiterates that he will see Singapore through the COVID-19 crisis in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Newly sworn-in office holders rise for the national anthem which wrapped the swearing-in ceremony presided over by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Workers' Party chief and leader of the opposition Pritam Singh poses for a photo with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the swearing-in ceremony of new office holders at the Istana on Monday (Jul 27). (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam pose for a photo after the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon pose for a photo with the newly sworn-in Ministers of State at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: -Jeremy Long)

​​​​​​​