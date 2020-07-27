In pictures: Singapore swears in Cabinet and political office holders

In pictures: Singapore swears in Cabinet and political office holders

PM Lee, President Halimah and ministers pose for a group photo after the swearing in Jul 27, 2020(1)
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon pose for a photo with the newly sworn-in ministers at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: In usual times, they would stand shoulder-to-shoulder at the Istana staircase, but on Monday evening (Jul 27), members of Singapore's new Cabinet stood at arm's length from each other on the front entrance steps to pose for a family photo.

This was part of the safe-distancing measures at the swearing-in ceremony, which saw 33 political office holders split into two groups as they took their oaths of allegiance to serve Singapore.

Proceedings at the Istana, including speeches by President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, were broadcast to Parliament House via video link.

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Istana Jul 27
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong receiving the instrument of appointment after he was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long) 
Iswaran Ng Eng Hen Josephine Teo Indranee Rajah swearing in
Ministers S Iswaran, Ng Eng Hen, Josephine Teo, Indranee Rajah and Maliki Osman taking their oaths of allegiance at the swearing-in ceremony on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Teo Chee Hean swearing-in ceremony
Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean taking the oath of allegiance as he was sworn in at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin) 
Ministers being sworn in at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020
(From left) Ministers K Shanmugam, Chan Chun Sing, Vivian Balakrishnan and Gan Kim Yong take the oath at the swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020.  (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
Halimah Yacob address Parliament House
President Halimah Yacob's address, along with other proceedings at the Istana were broadcast to Parliament House, where half of the political office holders were sworn in on Jul 27, 2020 (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
Heng Swee Keat at swearing-in ceremony Jul 27 (2)
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat after he signed the affirmation of allegiance at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. He is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies. (Photo: Hanidah Amin) 
Chan Chun Sing at swearing-in ceremony Jul 27
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing holding the instrument of appointment after being sworn in at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin) 
Josephine Teo Indranee Rajah swearing in ceremony
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Ministers in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah and Maliki Osman being sworn in at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Gan Siow Huang Sun Xueling Tan Kiat How swearing in
Ministers of State Sun Xueling, Gan Siow Huang and Tan Kiat How being sworn in at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020 (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Desmond Tan at the swearing in at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020
New Minister of State for Home Affairs and for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan after receiving the instrument of allegiance at the swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
Masagos Zulkifli at swearing-in ceremony Jul 27
New Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the swearing-in ceremony at Parliament House on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Hanidah Amin) 
PM Lee delivers a speech at the swearing in at the Istana Jul 27, 2020 (3)
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reiterates that he will see Singapore through the COVID-19 crisis in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

PM Lee, President Halimah after the swearing in Jul 27, 2020
Newly sworn-in office holders rise for the national anthem which wrapped the swearing-in ceremony presided over by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long) 
PM Lee and Pritam at 2020 swearing in ceremony
Workers' Party chief and leader of the opposition Pritam Singh poses for a photo with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the swearing-in ceremony of new office holders at the Istana on Monday (Jul 27). (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)
PM Lee, President Halimah pose for a group photo after the swearing in Jul 27, 2020 (3)
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam pose for a photo after the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
PM Lee, President Halimah and ministers pose for a group photo after the swearing in Jul 27, 2020(2)
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon pose for a photo with the newly sworn-in Ministers of State at the Istana, on Jul 27, 2020. (Photo: -Jeremy Long)

