SINGAPORE: Symphony 924’s Young Talents Project is returning for the seventh year, and it is once again searching for Singapore’s next classical music prodigy, the Mediacorp radio station has announced.

Since the inaugural competition in 2012, the Young Talents Project has evolved into a platform for Singapore’s young musicians to showcase their talents as well as to promote the arts from a young age.

Last year’s competition saw the highest number of registrations, and the top 10 performed to a sold-out concert hall, Mediacorp said.

There are two categories in the competition: Junior for musicians or vocalists aged seven to 12 and Senior for those aged 13 to 17.

Ten finalists will be selected after two rounds of judging to perform to a live audience at the Victoria Concert Hall, and they will be featured on national television and radio. The overall winner will get a cash prize and a specially curated cultural trip to Paris.

Registration for this year’s competition opened on Monday and ends on May 13. Contestants can sign up at symphony924.sg at S$60 per person.

Advertisement