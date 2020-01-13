Singaporeans advised to defer travel to area near Taal volcano in the Philippines: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer travel to the areas near the Taal volcano island in the Philippines amid the threat of a "hazardous explosive eruption", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Jan 13).

In its travel advisory, MFA shared that the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported increasing levels of volcanic unrest in the Taal volcano on Sunday and has raised the alert level to 4, indicating imminent hazardous eruption.

"This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," said MFA.

All residents within a 14-kilometre radius from the Taal main crater have been recommended to evacuate. Areas in the general north of the Taal volcano are also advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall, the advisory stated.

"Given these developments, Singaporeans are advised to defer travel to the affected area," said MFA, adding that those who are already in the vicinity should closely monitor local news, take necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of local authorities.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to check with their airlines or travel agent for up-to-date information on flight disruptions.



Those who have not eRegistered with MFA are strongly encouraged to do so online. They are also advised to stay in close touch with their family and friends.



Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in the Philippines or the MFA Duty Office.



Singapore Embassy in Philippines

505 Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Telephone: +63 2 8856 9922

Emergency Telephone: +63 917 860 4740

Email: singemb_mnl@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

