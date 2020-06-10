COVID-19: Koufu to test 'table shields' for safe dining at Thomson Plaza food court

SINGAPORE: Tables at Koufu food court at Thomson Plaza will soon have shields installed on them, as part of a trial to create a safe way for people to dine in at eateries during Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker period.

The 3mm acrylic shields are "fully customisable to fit tables of different shapes and sizes", said ComfortDelGro in a media release on Wednesday (Jun 10).

Similar shields are currently being trialled in 400 ComfortDelGro taxis to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under the month-long trial, 50 tables at Koufu's Thomson Plaza food court will be outfitted with the shields.

For rectangular-shaped tables, the shields will be housed in aluminium frames and clamped across the middle of each table.

"The shield itself does not rest on the table so cleaners can wipe the tabletop without having to remove it," said ComfortDelGro.

Tables at the Thomson Plaza Koufu food court will be outfitted with acrylic shields when dining in is allowed again in Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker period. (Photo: ComfortDelGro)

Round tables will be outfitted with three separate shields in a cylindrical aluminium structure, providing a partition for each diner.

There is also a cut-out at the bottom of each partition that allows for easy cleaning, said ComfortDelGro.

Round tables at Koufu Thomson Plaza will be outfitted with three separate shields in a cylindrical aluminium structure, providing a partition for each diner. (Photo: ComfortDelGro)

Moove Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, owns the trademark for the shield and will sponsor the shields at the food court.

Moove Media CEO Jayne Kwek said the company looked at how the shields in taxis could be applied to other environments to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"In our discussions with Koufu, we started exploring the possibility of trialling the V-Shield on dining tables as a safe solution for patrons to eat in comfort and safety once dining-in is allowed in Phase 2 of reopening," Mrs Kwek added.

Koufu chief operating officer Choo Teck Chuan said the trial will allow the food court operator to "evaluate the effectiveness of the shield and to address operational issues such as maintenance and cleanliness".

Moove Media said that if the shields are well-received by diners during the trial, it will work with Koufu and possibly other food court operators to install the shields on more tables.

