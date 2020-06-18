COVID-19: Selected Kopitiam, Food Junction food courts to test table-top separators for safe dining

SINGAPORE: Table-top separators will be installed on more than 500 tables at selected Kopitiam and Food Junction outlets as well as canteens for transport workers, as part of a trial to create a safe dining solution during Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker period.

The pilot project is funded by Temasek Foundation in partnership with CapitaLand and the National Transport Workers Union (NTWU).

The transparent separators were rolled out on Thursday (Jun 18) at NTWU canteens in public transport operators’ depots in Bulim, Loyang, Seletar and Woodlands.

The table-top separators will be installed at selected Kopitiam and Food Junction food courts. (Photo: Temasek Foundation)

The separators are treated with a self-disinfecting antimicrobial coating that can last for three months, said Temasek Foundation in a press release on Thursday.

Different designs will be implemented for the food and beverage operators to assess which configurations work best for their respective settings, and for diners to provide their feedback.

Temasek Foundation will also be working with coffee chain Ya Kun to explore how such separators can work in small cafes.

“This is intended to pilot safer hangouts for friends and family, be it for our daily kopi fix or lunch time economy rice,” it said.

During Phase 2 of Singapore's post-circuit breaker reopening, groups of up to five will be allowed to dine in at eateries.

Temasek Foundation said these table-top separators can be a “welcome option” to reduce the exchange of speech droplets during meals, as well as provide a safer and friendlier environment for people to socialise when they remove their masks for meals.

“Everyone enjoys eating out with friends and families. Our hawker, coffee shop and F&B outlets are very much part of our food culture. They are very much part of our retail economy," said Temasek Foundation CEO Ng Boon Heong.

"These safety measures would provide more assurance for everybody as we resume dine-in and other operations across the economy,” he added.

