No Singaporeans injured in Taiwan earthquake: MFA

SINGAPORE: No Singaporeans were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake which hit the Taiwanese coastal city of Hualien, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Feb 7).

"We have reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in Taiwan and ascertained that all eRegistered Singaporeans in Hualien are safe," the MFA spokesperson added.



The ministry said Singapore sends its condolences to those affected by the disaster, adding that the Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives and damage.

Singapore also stands ready to offer assistance if required, said the MFA spokesperson.

The earthquake struck late Tuesday night, killing at least five people and injuring more than 240 others.

Earlier reports out of Taiwan said 31 foreigners were "affected" by the earthquake, including two Singaporeans who went to a temporary shelter at a stadium.

Singapore's Trade Office in Taiwan later told Channel NewsAsia that the Singaporeans went to the shelter because they were worried about the situation and has since left the stadium.

MFA advised Singaporeans in the affected areas to stay away from locations that have been badly damaged by the earthquake, monitor the local news for updates and heed the advice of the local authorities.



Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei at +886 2-2772 1940 or +886 953 532 638. They can also call the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.