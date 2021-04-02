No reports of Singaporean casualties in Taiwan train derailment, says MFA

SINGAPORE: There are no reports of Singaporean casualties in the train derailment in Taiwan on Friday (Apr 2), said a Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson.

An express train carrying about 490 people from Taipei to Taitung derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, after apparently hitting a truck.



At least 48 people were killed and dozens injured, in the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.



"The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives caused by the train derailment in Hualien County, Taiwan this morning," said the MFA spokesperson.

"We send our condolences to the affected families and wish those who are injured a speedy recovery."

The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is in close contact with local authorities, the spokesperson added.

The ministry said it has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in Taiwan and will continue to monitor the situation closely.



Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei at +886 953-532-638 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379-8800/8855.