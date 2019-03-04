Blood in Taipei hotel room matches DNA of baby allegedly dumped by Singapore couple

SINGAPORE: Tests have determined that the bloodstains found in the Taipei hotel room reportedly booked by a Singaporean couple are a match to the DNA of a newborn girl they allegedly dumped at a recycling plant last week.

Taiwan police told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Mar 4) that the DNA test results are "a match".

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday to determine if the baby girl died before or after birth, Focus Taiwan reported.

The baby had been found with her umbilical cord and placenta intact.

If the baby died before birth, the suspects could be charged with abandoning a corpse, Focus Taiwan reported, citing the police.

However, if she died after birth, the suspects could be charged with negligent homicide and abandoning a corpse, the report said.

An investigating officer from Taiwan said that they will seek help from Singapore authorities through formal channels when their investigation is complete.

The body of the baby girl was found in a black plastic bag at a recycling plant in New Taipei in early on Feb 26. Investigations showed that the baby was originally dumped into a kitchen waste basket in central Taipei's Ximending district.

CCTV footage showed that a man had thrown the bag into the bin.

Taiwan police said that the man and his female companion are Singaporean, based on records from their hotel stay. The couple, who are in their early 20s, flew into Taiwan on Feb 19 and departed on Feb 26.

The Singaporean couple have denied that they dumped the baby, and said that the woman was not pregnant, according to reports in Singapore Chinese media.

The man told Lianhe Zaobao that he was baffled by the Taiwanese media reports and said he did not leave the hotel to throw anything away on the morning of Feb 26.