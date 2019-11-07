Taj Catering licence suspended after 29 people fall ill with gastroenteritis

SINGAPORE: Taj Catering has had its licence suspended on Thursday (Nov 7) until further notice after 29 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

One person was hospitalised after consuming the food prepared by the caterer on Nov 2 and has since been discharged, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in the joint media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities said they detected "multiple hygiene lapses" during their investigation.



"All food handlers working in the suspended premises are required to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before they can resume work as food handlers," said MOH and SFA.



Appointed food hygiene officers working at the company are also required to re-attend and pass the Food Hygiene Office Course before they can resume work as officers.

The company is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," said the release.



SFA added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

Editor's note: The name of the establishment in this article has been changed after SFA corrected its press release. The company involved is Taj Catering and not Royal Taj Catering.