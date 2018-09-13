Talent migration section in LinkedIn report 'misunderstood', says Manpower Ministry

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Sept 13) that a recently published LinkedIn report on emerging jobs in Singapore cited a statistic that had been "misunderstood" by some.

The report, which came out last Thursday, used the LinkedIn data of over two million people with an account in Singapore to determine the top five fastest-growing jobs locally, such as data analysts and scientists.



Advertisement

The 26-page report had a section on talent migration which showed a breakdown of LinkedIn users, who were previously based overseas, holding emerging jobs in Singapore.

According to the LinkedIn report, it looked at members who, on their profile page, changed their location to Singapore after Jan 1 last year. LinkedIn also tracked the members' previous location.

"The report thus shows which countries this 'talent migration' is from. Some people have misunderstood the LinkedIn report as saying that many or even most of the jobs are being held by foreigners," said MOM in a media fact sheet.

The report was updated to provide greater clarity on the Talent Migration graph. (Screenshot)

Advertisement

Advertisement

LinkedIn clarified that the data cited the members' previous locations, not the nationalities of people that migrated to Singapore from January last year.

MOM added that based on the 2016 Infocomm Media Manpower Survey by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), locals take up more than 70 per cent of the jobs comparable to the five fastest-growing jobs identified by LinkedIn.

The latest MOM labour report highlighted InfoComm and Media as a fast growing sector. Total employment grew by about 3,700 in the first half of the year, of which local employment increased by about 2,500.