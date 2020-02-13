11 taken to hospital after chain collision in Tampines involving 3 buses

SINGAPORE: Eleven people were taken to hospital after an accident in Tampines involving three buses on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Police said the 11 comprised a bus driver and 10 passengers aged between 21 and 65, who were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

On Thursday, SBS Transit confirmed that it operated two of the buses, services 19 and 37.



"At about 6.45am yesterday, two of our buses, services 19 and 37, had stopped at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Tampines Avenue 9 to comply with the red traffic lights.

"Service 37 was then rear-ended by another bus, a service 34, causing it to surge forward to hit service 19 in the rear.

"Thankfully, neither of our bus captains nor passengers from our two buses were injured," said SBS Transit's senior vice-president for corporate communications Tammy Tan.

A chain collision involving 3 buses in Tampines on Feb 12, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Bus Drivers Community)

Operator Go-Ahead Singapore also confirmed on Thursday that one of its buses was involved in the accident.

"A Go-Ahead Singapore service 34 bus was involved in an accident on the morning of Feb 12 when it collided into another vehicle along Tampines Avenue 7.

"We have been in contact with the injured commuters to provide our full assistance. We thank the emergency services for their swift response and are fully cooperating with the authorities as investigations continue."

Photos circulating online showed two double-decker buses and a single-deck bus standing stationary along the street. The windscreen of the third bus appeared smashed in one photo.

Police investigations are ongoing.