Four taken to hospital, residents evacuated after fire at Tampines HDB block

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an HDB block in Tampines on Monday (Apr 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.15am at Block 492E Tampines Street 45.

The fire involved household items stacked along the corridor on the 11th floor, SCDF said, adding that about 20 residents from the ninth to 12th floors were evacuated by the police.

A man and a boy suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The other two who were taken to a hospital were community first responders who tried to put out the fire using a hose reel before firefighters arrived.

Community first responders are registered volunteers who are activated via an SCDF mobile app to respond to an emergency. The app alerts them to cases of small fires within 400m of their location.

SCDF eventually put out the fire using a water jet.

“Obstructing common areas can hamper firefighting efforts, evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency,” said SCDF in a Facebook post.

It added that members of the public can report such fire hazards through its hotline at 1800 280 0000, or using the myResponder mobile app.