Man given fine and driving ban for colliding into woman at HDB car park

SINGAPORE: A driver failed to keep a proper lookout at a Housing Block car park and side-swiped a woman, causing her to fall and sustain a spinal fracture and a sprained knee.

Singapore permanent resident Baskar Sambantham, 44, was fined S$3,000 and banned from driving for six months on Friday (Jun 6).

He pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to a pedestrian by a negligent act.

The court heard that Baskar was driving out of a parking lot at the open-air car park near Block 101, Tampines Street 11 at about 6am on Apr 3, 2019.

At the same time, the victim, a 58-year-old woman, was heading to a bus stop on her way to work. She intended to cut across the car park to reach the bus stop.

It was raining and Baskar did not notice the woman while he was making a right turn. His car came close to her and she put out her hands to protect herself, but the car hit her thigh and she spun and fell to the ground.

Baskar stopped his vehicle and alighted. The woman was diagnosed at a hospital with a spinal compression fracture and a knee sprain, and given 46 days of hospitalisation leave. Her husband lodged a police report.

The prosecutor sought a fine of at least S$4,000 and a driving ban of at least a year. Baskar's lawyer asked for a S$2,000 fine and a six-month driving ban instead.

He said it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and Baskar was driving slowly at a speed of about 10kmh. Despite the heavy rain, the victim was not walking at the sheltered path but instead crossed the road in the car park, said the lawyer.

The prosecutor responded that there was no evidence on Baskar's speed at the time.

The judge said a "short" driving ban would suffice to remind Baskar to exercise greater care. He also noted that Baskar had provided immediate assistance at the scene.

The victim's medical bills were paid by her insurer and her employer, the court heard.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Baskar could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.