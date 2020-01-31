Cleaner dies after falling through false ceiling at Tampines Mall

SINGAPORE: A cleaner died on Saturday (Jan 25) after falling through a false ceiling at Tampines Mall.

The Indian national, who was employed by Cleaning Express, was cleaning a walkway above the atrium ceiling of the mall on the fourth storey when he fell through the false ceiling to level three.



The 26-year-old was taken to Changi General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday said that it is investigating the fatal incident. All cleaning works above the atrium ceiling have been stopped, said MOM.



The Tripartite Alliance for Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) said in a statement that the incident took place at about 1.25am.



WSH also said that there have been four fatal workplace accidents since the beginning of the year.



MOM had said in an earlier statement that the first incident of the year involved a worker who was crushed by a toppled pallet of gas cylinders on Jan 8.



Another worker was hit by a runner that had fallen from a formwork structure on Jan 11 while the third case involved a worker who fell from a tugboat into the sea.



WSH advised those in control of similar workplaces and work activities to consider risks and control measures to prevent similar accidents.



They should provide a safe means of access to and from the work area, install warning signs at all access points and demarcate fragile surfaces to prevent people from accidentally stepping onto them, said WSH.



They should also check that guardrails are provided and ensure that work areas are sufficiently illuminated.



Workers should also be briefed on the hazards, the risk controls in place and the precautions to take while at work.