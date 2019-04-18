Tampines Mall temporarily closed after fire breaks out

SINGAPORE: Tampines Mall was forced to shutter its doors temporarily after a fire broke out in the shopping centre on Thursday (Apr 18) afternoon.

Footage posted on Twitter showed flames near an escalator as a thick cloud of smoke rose into the air. Customers were seen scrambling to safety.

I was at the 2nd floor when it happened.



Hope everyone is safe#tampinesmallfire https://t.co/7DdzX7XNa4 — Lotte (@Erwinwatov) April 18, 2019

Tampines mall is on fire today,do not go there for now.

Video credits to fellow grabfood mate. pic.twitter.com/aKa5OjBlyD — 🅹🆄🆂🆃🆃🆆🅸🅽🆆🅾🅾🅳 / @yihaozxc (@Kazue_Nakano) April 18, 2019

FIRE IN TAMPINES MALL pic.twitter.com/51oZmVPTWX — Rarah x😘 (@Bell_Tings) April 18, 2019

In an statement on Facebook, Tampines Mall said that a small fire had broken out in the atrium of the mall.

"The fire has been put out. As a safety precaution, we have temporarily closed the mall," it said.

A CNA reader said he was on the first floor of the mall when he was told by security to evacuate.

“A burning smell was present. Everyone inside was evacuated; everyone was calm,” he said.

“More than four police vehicles were seen, two ambulances and one fire engine,” he added.

Jane Kwek told CNA she was in Hush Puppies when the fire started at one of the stalls at the Spring Kyushu Fair.

“The fire was contained in the stall on level one. The smoke covered the entire mall and an announcement was given to evacuate. Security also ushered us to evacuate out of the mall,” she told CNA.

“I was shocked as I have not experienced a fire before. I did not know what to do until the security ushered us out of the mall. The smoke was choking but did not sting.”

A fire engine seen outside Tampines Mall. (Photo: Facebook/Jimmy Lin Dewen)

Din Tai Fung, a Chinese restaurant within Tampines Mall, posted on Facebook informing customers that the outlet was temporarily closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our restaurant at Tampines Mall will be temporarily closed," it said.

A fire broke out in Tampines Mall on Apr 18, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Jimmy Lin Dewen)

