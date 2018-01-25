Motorist jailed for causing mother's death after running red light

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old motorcyclist was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Thursday (Jan 25) for running a red light and ramming into a car while his mother was riding pillion, causing her death.

The accident happened on Jan 22 last year, the eve of her 47th birthday.

Muzakkir Karim Mustaffa Kamal was also banned from driving all vehicles for four years after negligently causing the death of Madam Suraiya Abu Bakar.

According to court documents, the accident happened at the cross-junction of Tampines Street 34 and Tampines Avenue 7.

Karim’s bike collided with 29-year-old Lee Wenbin's car, which was making an authorised U-turn from the opposite direction - along Tampines Avenue 7.

An independent eyewitness confirmed that the traffic light signal – which was red with a right-turning green arrow – was in Mr Lee’s favour.



After the accident, Karim’s mother was taken to Changi General Hospital unconscious. Despite surgery and intensive care unit treatment, her condition did not improve and she was pronounced braindead on Feb 2, 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim had sought a fine of S$8,000 and a driving ban of five years.

In mitigation, Karim said the accident dealt a “big blow” to his family, and pleaded for a minimum sentence.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death.

