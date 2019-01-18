Tan Cheng Bock files application to form new political party

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock on Friday (Jan 18) announced his return to politics with a new political party.

Dr Tan headed a group of 12 "concerned Singaporeans" who on Wednesday filed an application to form a political party with the Registry of Societies, said the 78-year-old in a media release.

The party will be called the Progress Singapore Party, and is intended to be an "added voice in Parliament".

"Over the years a group of us have been walking the ground, meeting many Singaporeans from all walks of life," said Dr Tan. "We held group discussions and conversations with many, listening to their concerns, hearing their fears and feeling their pain.

"We felt a sense of duty to come forward and help address the issues in a more formal setting like Parliament. So we decided to form a political party to be an added voice in Parliament."

This decision to strike out on their own was not an easy one, Dr Tan elaborated in a Facebook post.

He said that he had studied many options with his team, including joining an existing opposition party, taking over an existing opposition party and running independently.

"I want to thank all those who made such generous offers," he said. "I considered them all seriously and it was a difficult decision, but I feel it is the right one."

"Though we are setting up a new party, we still look forward to working with others in the opposition who are passionate about putting country first – before either party or self."

Dr Tan added that at the age of 78, he has a "short window" that he intends to use mentoring and developing future parliamentarians who will "work for the good of our nation".

"We want to build a compassionate and truly democratic Singapore where good values and people matter," he said. "Freedom of choice and free speech without fear must be defended."

Dr Tan said he and his team are waiting for approval from the Registry of Societies and once approval is granted, a press conference will be held to detail the party's objectives, vision and mission.



Dr Tan, who was a Member of Parliament for 26 years, ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. In March 2016, he announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution precluded him from doing so.



Dr Tan had also mounted a legal challenge to the Government’s decision to reserve the last Presidential election for Malay candidates. The Court of Appeal dismissed his application.



