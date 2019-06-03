Progress Singapore Party postpones launch date: Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party founder Tan Cheng Bock on Monday (Jun 3) said that the party will be postponing its launch date as they are still waiting for the relevant event permits.



In a Facebook post, Dr Tan said he was “disappointed” to announce the postponement of the launch, which was originally scheduled to take place on Jun 15 at EXPO Hall 5.



He said the postponement was due to the fact that the police permit for the event and other related permits such as the Public Entertainment Licence are pending.



“I have told my organising team that we should comply with all the permits required for the event, no matter how many there are. We are currently looking at a new launch date of end June or sometime in July,” he said.



In April, Dr Tan announced the formal registration of the Progress Singapore Party.

Later that month, he unveiled the party’s logo - a palm tree which he said signified growth, purpose, strength and life.

