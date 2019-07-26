Tan Cheng Bock promises new party will be 'unifying alternative' for Singapore

SINGAPORE: There has been an “erosion” of transparency, independence and accountability within the Government, said Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Friday (Jul 26), explaining the reasons behind his decision to set up a new political party.

“I believe the processes of good governance have gone astray,” said Dr Tan, the secretary-general of the new Progress Singapore Party (PSP), at a press conference held at Swissotel Merchant Court on Friday.

“I worry because I see the foundations of good governance eroding. Specifically, there is an erosion of transparency, independence and accountability.

“Yet these are the three foundations for creating trust between the Government and the people ... This means a robust system of checks and balances. This is what the people of Singapore want and this is what they should have - so that we can continue to hold our heads high and be proud of our system of Government.”

Dr Tan Cheng Bock walks out after the press conference at Swissotel Merchant Court in Singapore on Jul 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Dr Tan had announced his return to politics earlier this year, filing an application with the Registry of Societies to form a new political party on 16 Jan. His party was officially registered at the end of March.

A Member of Parliament for 26 years, Dr Tan ran for President in 2011 and narrowly lost to Dr Tony Tan.

In March 2016, Dr Tan announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution precluded him from doing so.

Dr Tan had also mounted a legal challenge to the Government’s decision to reserve the last presidential election for Malay candidates. The Court of Appeal dismissed his application.

Also present at the press conference alongside Dr Tan were other members of the party’s central executive committee, namely chairman Wang Swee Chuang, assistant secretary-general Anthony Lee, treasurer S Nallakaruppan, assistant treasurer Hazel Poa and member Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Members of the Progress Singapore Party at a media conference on Jul 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

During the press conference’s question and answer segment, Dr Tan declined to go into further details on specific policy proposals which will be put forth by the PSP, some of these he said will be revealed by the party during their official public launch on Aug 3 at the same venue.

“Over the years, inequality has grown and we have become more polarised,” said Dr Tan. “We need to bridge that divide.

"I want PSP to serve as a unifying catalyst, to bring people together, from all corners of society, working towards a better system for Singapore, united by a common cause - the love of our country and our fellow countrymen and women.”

The next General Election is due by early 2021.